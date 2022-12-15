Accounting firm donates $50,000 to ST School Pocket Money Fund

BDO Singapore managing partner Frankie Chia (left) presented the cheque to STSPMF general manager Tan Bee Heong at the SPH News Centre.

The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) received a $50,000 donation from accounting and business advisory firm BDO Singapore on Thursday.

To mark the firm’s 50th anniversary, BDO Singapore managing partner Frankie Chia presented the cheque to STSPMF general manager Tan Bee Heong at the SPH News Centre in Toa Payoh.

Mr Chia said to celebrate its golden jubilee, the firm wanted to share its success with the community.

“As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, many low-income families may still face financial difficulties. We hope the contribution will help the children prepare for school in the new academic year,” he added.

As part of its celebrations, BDO Singapore also organised a virtual run and walk to raise funds for three charities – Club Rainbow, Thye Hua Kwan Nursing Home and the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped.

Mr Chia explained that the firm donated to STSPMF because supporting children and youth are pillars of its charitable giving strategy.

Every year, STSPMF provides pocket money to about 10,000 children and young people from families whose per capita gross monthly household income is not more than $690.

In September, BDO Singapore also donated $50,000 to the Singapore University of Social Sciences to provide grants to full-time students from low-income families who are pursuing their bachelor’s degrees at the university.

“No one should be left behind in education,” Mr Chia said on Thursday.

“We hope these children and youth have the opportunity to build a better future for themselves and give back to our country and the community later.”