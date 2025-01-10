 Cabby, 60, taken to hospital after car skids, mounts kerb , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Cabby, 60, taken to hospital after car skids, mounts kerb

The Trans-Cab taxi was seen with its doors and boot open on a patch of grass beside a walkway.PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM ROADS.SG/FACEBOOK
Sarah Koh for The Straits Times
Jan 10, 2025 12:53 pm

A 60-year-old taxi driver was taken to hospital after his car skidded and mounted a walkway in Raffles Boulevard in the early hours of Jan 9.

A video uploaded by the Facebook page Roads.sg shows the Trans-Cab taxi with its doors and boot open, on a patch of grass beside a walkway outside Marina Square.

A trail of wet soil, a dislodged fire hydrant and skid marks can be seen on the road behind the car. Part of the car’s bonnet also appeared to be damaged.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident in Raffles Boulevard towards Raffles Avenue at around 1.05am on Jan 9.

The taxi was believed to have self-skidded, the police said, adding that the driver was conscious when he was taken to hospital.

Investigations are ongoing, the police said.

Singapore

Bus driver arrested in Jurong West accident that kills 61-year-old cyclist

Transcab taxi mounted on pedestrian sidewalk and driver disappeared. Seen early this morning 09-01-2025 outside Marina Square around 2am.

Posted by ROADS.sg on Thursday, January 9, 2025

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICTAXISpolice