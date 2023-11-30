Additional reformative training for teen involved in knife attack at hotel

A teenager who took part in a knife attack that left two victims injured at the Rest Bugis Hotel in March was ordered to undergo another stint of reformative training on Nov 30.

This time round, the 19-year-old Indonesian will be detained in a centre for at least a year to observe a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

He had pleaded guilty in October to multiple charges, including assault, riding a motorcycle without a licence, and being a member of an unlawful assembly.

On Nov 30, he was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for 18 months from his date of release.

He was earlier ordered to undergo reformative training in an unrelated incident after he was convicted of offences, including dishonest misappropriation of property, in November 2019.

Instead of behaving, he armed himself with a metal rod and, together with four other teenagers on July 25, 2021, confronted another group in Toa Payoh at around 2pm over a dispute involving vape pods.

That same night, he cut off the strap of his e-tagging device at around 9pm.

He was arrested on July 26, 2021, and was expected to plead guilty in court on Dec 14, 2022, when he jumped bail. A warrant of arrest was issued against him.

On March 27, 2023, his friend Norliana Hazuliana, 24, was in a video call with him and one Mohammad Ghufran Sinarfadhli, 23. She was making the call from Rest Bugis Hotel when a 20-year-old man interrupted the conversation and insulted the pair. She invited the Indonesian youth and Ghufran to the hotel to teach the man a lesson.

Despite not having a motorcycle licence, the youth – who had packed a bag with two serrated knives – rode a motorcycle to the Kallang area, with Ghufran riding pillion. They reached the hotel at around 11am, and Norliana took them up to the room. She knocked on the door and a 19-year-old woman opened it.

The Indonesian teen slashed the woman twice with his knife before Norliana stopped him. He and Ghufran proceeded to attack the 20-year-old man before fleeing the scene.

The police nabbed the Indonesian youth on March 27 and Ghufran the next day. The cases involving Ghufran and Norliana are pending.