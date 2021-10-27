Adjust attire if needed, says Muis on tudung

Members of the Muis fatwa committee addressing the wearing of tudung in the workplace. Muslim nurses are allowed to don the headgear from Nov 1.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has released official guidance stating that while the tudung is a religious requirement for Muslim women, they may make adjustments to the attire where needed.

This can be to comply with certain workplace requirements, such as dress codes, said Muis yesterday.

Its fatwa committee, a group of senior Islamic scholars that decides on religious rulings here, did not specify the length or design of the headgear that Muslim nurses can wear.

However, nurses can comply with hospitals' "bare below the elbows" policy, said the religious guidance issued by Muis.

Like doctors, nurses must wear short-sleeved attire to keep their forearms bare during patient care, because of the risk of infection.

Typically, Muslim women here who don the tudung cover their arms from the wrist up, but protecting people from danger and harm is emphasised by Muslim law, said Muis.

The guidance was issued ahead of Muslim nurses being allowed to don the headgear from Nov 1, should they wish.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had announced this policy change in his National Day Rally speech on Aug 29. It will apply to more than 7,000 public healthcare staff.

The public service's secular policy on uniforms stipulates that it cannot be tilted towards any particular religious beliefs.

On the uniform policy for other uniformed services, such as the police and the armed forces, there will be no change.

PM Lee said this is because these groups are impartial and secular arms of the state.

Muis yesterday said following PM Lee's announcement, it received requests for guidance on the specifics of the religious obligation to don the tudung.

The council said it had consulted and engaged various groups in the healthcare sector, public officers, mosque leaders and Islamic religious teachers before developing the fatwa.

It said the principles-based guidance is "designed to empower Muslims instead of simply issuing a blanket general prescription". "It aims to guide Muslim women to carefully consider their unique situation and empower them with the principles and values of Islam that will enable them to make balanced and right choices for themselves," Muis said.

Muis also pointed out the importance of ensuring that Muslim women who can wear the tudung if the uniform policies permit should do so of their own volition and without any form of coercion.

The council said the healthcare staff it engaged with understood the need to observe the "bare below the elbows" policy.

"Some also expressed their gratefulness that the fatwa advised against coercing healthcare staff to now don the tudung, as some choose to still not wear it due to various reasons," said Muis.

"Others expressed their hopes that this fatwa will encourage more Muslim women to pursue and join the healthcare industry, including madrasah (Islamic school) graduates."

