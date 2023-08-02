Ages of presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song and fiancée hit 4-D top prize

Sharp-eyed netizens have noticed that the first prize of Wednesday's (Aug 2) 4-D results is the combination of the ages of 75-year-old presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song and his 45-year-old fiancee Sybil Lau.

The winning number is 7545 for the top prize, as seen on the Singapore Pools website. A screenshot of the 4-D results has also been circulating online and caused chatter among netizens.

Mr Ng, executive chairman of Avanda Investment Management and former chief investment officer of GIC, had announced his intention to run for president last month and shared three reasons why: to give Singaporeans a choice, because he has been involved in building up the nation's reserves and because he is independent.

He is the oldest among the three candidates who are gunning for the position. Former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam is 66 while entrepreneur George Goh is 63.

Mr Ng's fiancee has also come under the spotlight recently.

Ms Lau is a Singapore citizen who was born in Canada. The Simon Fraser University graduate used to work as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs and currently sits on several boards. She is also actively involved in philanthropy.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the couple connected almost immediately after meeting through a mutual friend in 2019. They got engaged in 2020 and plan to wed next year.

Despite their age gap, Mr Ng said he feels 20 years younger.

He told Shin Min: "I think that's why Sybil doesn't mind. Although we are 30 years apart, but if we look at our mental ages, I think I'm only about 10 years older than her."

Mr Ng has three children aged between 33 and 50 with his first wife, who died of stomach cancer in 2005.

He previously told The Straits Times that Singapore has given him much, and that at this stage of his life, he has decided to serve his country one more time.

He said: "The people of Singapore do not want another walkover. I am standing so that you can choose your president."