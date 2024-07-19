Airport check-in processes done manually after IT disruption

Passengers queueing for the Scoot checkin counters at Changi Airport Terminal 1.

Check-in processes for some airlines at Changi Airport, including the issuance of boarding passes, are being handled manually after a major technology outage hit organisations around the world on July 19.

Some of the affected airlines include Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) budget arm Scoot, Jetstar, AirAsia and Cebu Pacific, The Straits Times understands.

In a statement to ST, airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG) said it is monitoring the situation closely.

In the meantime, airport ground staff are providing help to passengers, especially those with impending departure times, CAG said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” it added.

ST has asked Scoot, SIA and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore for comment.

According to social media posts, Scoot’s check-in kiosks at Changi Airport Terminal 1 stopped working at about 2pm on July 19. Passengers with mobile boarding passes also complained about being denied entry to their flights.

Scoot’s systems in Taipei’s Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan and Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia appear to also be affected.

The global outage is said to be linked to a service disruption from cyber-security software provider Crowdstrike, following a software update that was rolled out globally, causing companies to be shut off from their computers.

Any machine running on the Windows operating system with Crowdstrike’s security software could potentially be affected.

Other airports worldwide, including several in Australia and the US, have also been hit by the disruption.

This is a developing story.