No freewheeling at Changi: Teen's stunt slammed

A video of a teen cycling through Changi Airport has sparked online backlash, with many netizens slamming his reckless behaviour.

The teen later claimed he had permission from airport staff, a claim contradicted by airport authorities.

The incident, which took place inside one of Changi Airport's terminals, was captured in a video circulating on social media.

The footage shows a helmeted teen cycling through the terminal before being approached by two auxiliary police officers.

The video quickly drew criticism online, with many users condemning the teen's actions.

Following the online outcry, the teen took to his own social media account to explain the incident.

He claimed the incident occurred around 2 or 3am, and that he had asked two auxiliary police officers for directions to Jewel Changi Airport.

He further alleged that airport staff subsequently gave him permission to cycle within the terminal.

He admitted, however, to editing the video "for clout", making it seem like he was stopped while cycling.

A Changi Airport Group spokesperson stated that cycling within the terminals is prohibited for the safety of passengers and visitors, and that anyone caught doing so would be stopped.