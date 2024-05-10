Ambassadors accompany Townsville pupils on public bus

Parents whose children have to rely on public transportation to commute between home and Townsville Primary School can breathe easy now that there will be ambassadors accompanying the pupils on SBS bus service 261.

Under the trial that kicked off on May 9 and will last the entire school year, the ambassadors ride the bus in the morning and afternoon to watch over the pupils between Ang Mo Kio interchange and the school in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

Housewife Suma Vinakota, 42, told The Straits Times: “Parents can be assured there is an ambassador on the bus and no child is left behind.

“Another mum told me her Primary 2 daughter is going to take the bus. Since there is an ambassador on the bus, she is more confident in sending her daughter on the bus.”

According to Primary 6 pupil Napassanun Rungvittayanun, there have been pupils who fell asleep on the bus and missed their stop.

“With a bus ambassador, students can be reminded to alight on time," said the 12-year-old.

The School-Friendly Public Bus Service ambassadors accompany pupils from Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange to Townsville Primary School on buses at 6.58am, 7.02am and 7.06am, and on the return journey at 1.28pm, 1.35pm and 1.42pm.

The trial is a collaboration between the school and public bus operator SBS Transit.