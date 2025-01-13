Eligible households can apply for public transport vouchers from Jan 14

Public transport vouchers can be used to top up fare cards or buy monthly passes.

From Jan 14 to Oct 31, households with a monthly income per person of not more than $1,800 who did not receive public transport vouchers (PTVs) in 2024 can apply for vouchers worth $60 online or at their local community clubs, to help defray the public transport fare increase.

During this period, households that require more help - including those who did not qualify based on the household income eligibility criterion – can submit an appeal online or at their local community clubs, the Ministry of Transport and People’s Association said in a statement on Jan 13.

Households who have received a PTV notification letter can follow the instructions in the letter to redeem the voucher via the SimplyGo app, or at any SimplyGo kiosk, top-up kiosk, assisted service kiosk, SimplyGo ticket office or SimplyGo ticketing service centre. Residents may also approach their local community club if they have questions.

Each eligible household will receive one PTV, and these vouchers can be used to top up fare cards or buy monthly passes. The vouchers are valid until March 31, 2026.

This follows the first stage of the exercise, which was completed in December 2024, where about 270,000 households that received the voucher during the 2023 exercise and continue to meet the household income eligibility criterion received physical or digital notification letters, or both.

Vouchers handed out as part of the latest exercise are worth $60, higher than the $50 vouchers made available in the 2023 exercise. This is expected to benefit 60,000 more households.

From Dec 28, 2024, adult passengers began paying 10 cents more for each train and bus ride, as part of a 6 per cent public transport fare hike.

Meanwhile, seniors, students, people with disabilities and low-wage workers enjoying concessionary fares started paying four cents more for each journey. These increases apply if passengers pay by debit, credit or fare cards.