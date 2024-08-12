AMK junction to become temporary roundabout from Aug 18

The LTA said the roundabout at the intersection of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Avenue 6 will be in place till the end of July 2025.

A traffic cross junction in Ang Mo Kio near Mayflower Primary School will be converted into a signalised roundabout for nearly a year from 5am on Aug 18, to facilitate the construction of the North-South Corridor tunnel.

In a Facebook post on Aug 12, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the roundabout at the intersection of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Avenue 6 will be in place till the end of July 2025.

At present, the junction connects Marymount Road to Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, Yio Chu Kang Road and the Central Expressway (CTE).

LTA added that such road diversions are necessary to create enough space for works on the North-South Corridor to proceed safely since the corridor passes through busy and heavily built-up areas.

Noting possible delays for people travelling in the area, the authority urged all motorists and commuters to plan their journeys, and follow road markings on the affected roads.

Motorists can also look out for signs on the affected stretches that come with clear directions to specific roads.

This is not the first temporary signalised roundabout to be set up to enable the construction of the North-South Corridor.

In April 2023, a signalised roundabout was built to replace a busy junction near Marymount Community Club. This was to allow construction of the upcoming corridor, including underground tunnels beneath the junction, to be done more quickly.

It has since been reinstated to a cross junction.

Once it is completed from 2027, the 21.5km North-South Corridor is slated to cut travel time by up to 30 minutes from Woodlands, Sembawang, Yishun and Ang Mo Kio to the city, as well as alleviate traffic snarls on the CTE.

Stretching from Admiralty to Rochor, the corridor includes an 8.8km expressway viaduct in the north and 12.3km of underground road tunnels in the south.

The surface streets on the North-South Corridor will be repurposed to prioritise walking, cycling, public transport and community spaces, with the construction of dedicated bus lanes and a cycling trunk route.