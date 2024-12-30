Dec 31 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

A tough card and a competitive opening event.

(10) GIMME PASSION was not disgraced on debut and should have more to offer this time.

(1) CHERRY OH BABY has been a bit of a disappointment so far but has a winning chance in this line-up.

(7) MESSALINA has been consistent of late and was ahead of Gimme Passion last time. So, has to be considered a possible winner.

(11) HEAD TO THE STARS was not disgraced on debut and should improve.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) TIGER STORM is getting close to winning a race and should make a bold bid against these rivals.

(1) ALESIAN BEAU ran well on a soft track in his penultimate start and has a winning chance if repeating that performance.

(3) SUMMER SHADE has a place chance.

(6) CYBER SPIRIT needs to do more to win a race but is capable of playing a minor role.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(7) ZANTHAR was well beaten in a feature race last time. He was consistent before that and can bounce back to score if at his best.

(8) AMPERSAND is in good form and the winner that beat him last time has won again.

(5) BOB’S YOUR UNCLE is usually not far away at the finish and is not out of it.

(4) GEORGE HANDEL is back from a 30-week spell. Goes well fresh and may sneak into the minors.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(3) MISS SCALETTA won two of her first three starts earlier this year. She returns to handicap company and steps up in trip. She could be a bit better than these rivals.

(2) I AM REGAL did not show her best last time but could earn some money.

(6) RANI OF KITTUR is consistent and can contest the finish again.

(7) AVOONTOAST tends to lack a finish but is not out of it.

Race 5 (1,800m)

Open-looking handicap and we will need to go wide in all the exotics.

(9) HAVE A PARTY has improved with blinkers and should run a decent race from a good draw.

(1) ANNEWITHAN E goes well under Gavin Lerena and can follow up on her recent win.

(3) ARY READ has some fair recent form and is not out of it.

(4) SNEAK PREVIEW is unreliable but is capable of getting involved with the finish.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) FRANCILIEN has been consistent and could set the standard for the race.

(3) GOLDEN ASPEN goes well for jockey Marco van Rensburg and should be in the final shake-up.

(4) BLIZZARD SNOW has scope for further improvement.

(5) MIDNIGHT FUSION, (6) RAINING RUBIES, (7) ONE PARTY and (8) TAKE YOUR PLACE are not fillies that you should risk your rent money on. But are all capable of winning when in the right frame of mind.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) PRINCE OF KILDARE struggled last time in a much better race than this. He has won over this course and distance.

(2) CAPTAIN EFFICIENT is usually not too far behind and is better than his last run suggests.

(5) INAFIX returns from a break but could surprise.

(6) KING RAHUL showed improvement last time and could be ready to strike.