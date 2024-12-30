Hat-trick propels Purton to 1,800-win milestone

Matthew Poon moves to fifth place in the Hong Kong jockeys’ championship after sealing a double on the Tony Cruz-trained Super Fortune in the Class 3 Butterfly Bay Handicap (1,000m) at Sha Tin on Dec 29.

Zac Purton giving the thumbs-up after Tourbillon Prince handed him a treble at Sha Tin on Dec 29, and more significantly, an overall tally of 1,800 wins in Hong Kong. He is only the second jockey to achieve that feat.

HONG KONG - Zac Purton became only the second jockey to ride 1,800 winners in Hong Kong with a treble at Sha Tin on Dec 29 as the Australian moved to within 13 victories of Douglas Whyte’s all-time record of 1,813.

Completing a superb week, Purton combined with John Size to win the second section of the Lung Fu Shan Handicap (1,400m) on Endeared and the Class 4 Ho Chung Handicap (1,200m) on Masterofmyuniverse.

He then closed the final meeting of 2024 with victory on Benno Yung’s Tourbillon Prince in the Class 3 Eagle’s Nest Handicap (1,400m).

With nine wins from his last 18 rides, the seven-time Hong Kong champion jockey has hurtled to 60 winners to lead Hugh Bowman (26) and Vincent Ho (21) after 33 of 88 scheduled meetings.

“Obviously there’s a lot of pride in reaching 1,800,” said Purton. “But it just comes down to the opportunities and support I get and I can’t do anything without that.

“I’ve been very lucky in my time here – I never thought I would get to this number, But I’m after another one (1,813) now, so I’ve got to keep going. But it’s nice. It’s very satisfying.

“Being so close to the bigger number (Whyte’s record) is going to overshadow this one, of course, but it’s been a good end of the year and hopefully we can start next year just as well.”

Riding in supreme form, Purton, 41, posted a record-equalling six-timer at Happy Valley on Dec 26. The Australian’s first win in Hong Kong came atop Elfhelm on Sept 12, 2007 at Happy Valley for trainer Ricky Yiu.

Mark Newnham will target Hong Kong’s lucrative 2,400m races with Bravehearts, after the former Argentinian stayer continued an outstanding season in the Class 2 Buffalo Bill Handicap (2,000m).

Posting his third win from four starts this campaign, Bravehearts is likely to be set for the HK$4.2 million (S$734,000) Group 3 Queen Mother Memorial Cup (2,400m) on May 4, with the possibility of a tilt at the HK$13 million Group 1 Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup (2,400m) on May 25.

Winner of the 2022 Group 1 Gran Premio Carlos Pellegrini (2,400m) in Argentina, Bravehearts was ridden patiently by Matthew Poon.

He then emerged at the top of the straight to down Winning Dragon by a length, with another length to three-year-old Romantic Thor who showcased his BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) credentials with a brave third.

“He’s (Bravehearts) in really good form. He keeps improving, he appreciated getting back to 2,000m today and down the bottom of the weights,” said Newnham. “Matthew’s rides on him all the way through have been 10-out-of-10.

“It’ll be a while until we get the opportunity, but even once he gets further than 2,000m, I’m sure he’ll improve again.

“Looking way ahead, you’d think the Queen Mother Memorial (Cup) later in the season, 2,400m would be more to his liking. But good we’ve got him to this level now and hopefully he can continue to improve.”

Newnham is second overall in the Hong Kong trainers’ championship with 24 wins, trailing only Pierre Ng (26).

Poon vaulted into fifth place in the jockeys’ championship after sealing a double on the Tony Cruz-trained Super Fortune in the Class 3 Butterfly Bay Handicap (1,000m), and also believes Bravehearts will be even better over extended trips.

“I love him so much, he has improved every start with his mental approach, his fitness and I can’t wait to see him at 2,400m,” said Poon.

“He’s quite a relaxed horse, finds his feet and you wait for the right time for him to go and he will run for you. So, I think 2,400m will be even better.

“I’m really lucky I can ride this horse for Mark and the owner Mr (Edmond) Yue. He gives me lots of support even from when I started and also Mark has given me such a beautiful horse to ride. I can’t thank them enough.”

Romantic Thor impressed after being caught wide early and finished stoutly under Alexis Pouchin, while fellow BMW Hong Kong Derby aspirant Naval Force charged from the rear of the field – clocking a race-best 11.88sec for the final 200m – to finish seventh, beaten three lengths.

Britney Wong partnered Manfred Man’s Jolly Companion to victory in the Class 4 Luk Keng Handicap (1,200m, dirt), marking the apprentice’s second win on the All Too Hard gelding and her sixth overall in Hong Kong.

“Three rides on him and we’ve already got two wins together, so that’s good,” said Wong. “He’s a lovely horse, very straightforward. He always likes to be forward, rolling and leading by himself and that’s a ride that suits me.”

Luke Ferraris extended a fruitful season, notching his 18th win by landing the first section of the Lung Fu Shan Handicap (1,400m) for Jimmy Ting aboard Satono Aladdin gelding The Absolute.

“I thought the horse had a bit of a chance even though he wasn’t 100 per cent,” said Ting. “He is a nice horse, but before, he could not breathe.

“After the surgery he is much better. I think he can win more races and later a longer distance will be better.”

Antoine Hamelin struck on the Michael Chang-trained Cosmo Navigator in the Class 5 Port Shelter Handicap (1,000m), before Alexis Badel combined with David Eustace to claim the Class 5 Turtle Cove Handicap (1,400m). HKJC