Another Malaysian man arrested for helping couple in luxury goods scam flee Singapore

More than 180 reports were made claiming that Mr Pi Jiapeng and his wife Pansuk Siriwipa failed to deliver luxury goods.

Another man has been arrested for helping the couple involved in the luxury goods scam flee Singapore after they allegedly failed to deliver $32 million worth of goods to customers.

In a statement late on Friday (July 29), the police said a 38-year-old Malaysian allegedly worked in conspiracy with his countryman, Mohamed Alias, 40, to help Singaporean Pi Jiapeng, 26, and Thai national Pansuk Siriwapa, 27, leave Singapore on July 4.

"With strong co-operation and assistance from the Royal Malaysia Police, the 38-year-old man was arrested in Malaysia on July 29," said the police.

He will be charged in court on Saturday (July 30). If convicted, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $6,000.

Mohamed Alias was charged in court on July 15 for assisting the couple to depart illegally.

The couple had allegedly stowed away in the container compartment of a Malaysia-registered lorry with the licence plate number JUH7245.

Mohamed Alias is said to have driven the vehicle carrying the fugitive couple through the Tuas Checkpoint's departure cargo section around 7.25pm on July 4.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $6,000.

Mr Pi, a 26-year-old Singaporean, was arrested on June 27 for his suspected involvement in cheating offences. His passport was impounded and he was released on bail the next day.

His wife, Pansuk, 27, was not arrested but was assisting the police with their investigations. She surrendered her passport to the police on June 30.

The couple subsequently became uncontactable, said the police.