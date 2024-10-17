Appeal for information on 86-year-old man's next-of-kin

The Police are appealing for the next-of-kin of 86-year-old Loo Teng Koon @ Loh Teng Koon to come forward.

Mr Loo, a former resident of Senja Care Home, died on Oct 5.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000.

They can also submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential.