Argument among maids escalates, 3 taken to hospital

Three of the maids were taken to hospital while three others are assisting in police investigations.

It seems that insensitive words triggered an argument among the maids hanging out around Somerset MRT Station on Sept 29 and it escalated into a physical fight.

A passer-by, 78-year-old Deng, told Shin Min Daily News that a fight allegedly broke out between two groups of Filipino maids at about 4pm that day.

Apparently the women were unhappy when words like "ugly" and "fat" were thrown into the conversation. The dissatisfaction morphed into a heated argument before the verbal altercation got physical.

“I saw them fighting and both sides refused to back down," said Mr Deng.

"They fought all the way to the Orchard Neighbourhood Police Centre at Killiney Road, where they went to report the case.”

Two ambulances were later seen taking away three of the maids.

The police confirmed that three women, aged between 38 and 46, were conscious when taken to hospital and that three other women are assisting the police in investigations.