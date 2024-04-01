Argument over diaper change at McDonald's escalates

Tempers flared.

Two women got into a shouting match after one of them started changing a baby's diaper at a McDonald's outlet in Yishun on March 25 around 5.30pm.

Stompers Melinda and Tactical shared videos of the incident in the outdoor seating area at Northpoint City Mall.

"A lady wanted to change her baby's diaper, but the other lady said no because it is inappropriate," recounted Melinda.

Tactical said: "The arguing got louder that even the McDonald's manager came out, but none of them listened and they continued arguing. We heard them calling each other names and using vulgarities."

The videos show a McDonald's staff member with several women standing around a table.

A woman seated at the table wearing a mask can be heard saying: "Someone is a gangster. Like a bitch."

One of the standing women, who was leaving, said "Shut up lah" and used an obscenity.

The seated woman said: "Government will catch you, I tell you.

The other woman turned and said: "Go! You think I scared you."

The seated woman retorted: "You will go to jail! You don't have to be scared."

She then used an obscenity in a sentence.

The other woman told the seated woman to shut up one last time before walking away.

Tactical said: "I felt embarrassed for them as it was in an open place. I felt like they could at least talk properly in a nice way and not in a way where everyone could see them."

Did the Stompers mind that the woman wanted to change the baby's diaper there?

"At that point, my friends and I did not realise, but when we noticed, we actually minded," said Tactical. "We were wondering why not they change the baby's diaper at a toilet."

Melinda said: "I didn't mind because my mum always changed my diapers in public when I was a baby and there was no problem with changing a baby's diapers."