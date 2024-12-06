McDonald's Singapore to charge for extra sauce in 2025

While ketchup and chili sauce will remain complimentary, requests for additional portions of other sauces will incur a charge.

McDonald's Singapore will begin charging for additional condiment packets beyond the standard allocation provided with each meal starting Jan 2, 2025.

The fast-food chain announced the policy shift on its website, citing the need to address food waste and escalating food costs – challenges it says are impacting the broader F&B industry.

While a policy regarding extra condiment charges has technically existed, its enforcement has been inconsistent.

Under the new policy, ketchup and chili sauce will remain complimentary, but requests for additional portions of other sauces will incur a charge.

McDonald's explained its rationale: "To reduce food waste, we have a condiment policy that takes into consideration the appropriate number of sauce packs to be enjoyed with the food."

The new charges are as follows:

Chicken McNuggets dipping sauce (BBQ, Curry, Honey Mustard): $0.50 per tub

Hotcakes syrup: $0.50 per tub

Whipped Butter Pad (for Hotcakes and Corn Cup): $0.50 per tub

Salad Dressing (Japanese Dressing Roasted Sesame): $0.70 per packet

The announcement has been met with a divided response online.

On the HardwareZone forum, several users expressed discontent, pointing to existing inflationary pressures on fast-food prices.

Meanwhile, on Reddit, at least one commenter predicted an initial wave of consumer dissatisfaction but ultimately anticipates continued patronage of the fast-food giant.

Anticipating customer concerns, McDonald's included a dedicated section within its website's FAQ:

Q: "I do not agree with your policy and refuse to pay for additional sauces. How can you address my concerns?"

A: "Please share your feedback with us via our Contact Us page or directly with our managers. We value your feedback on how to improve the experience."