Arson suspected in Yishun condo worksite

The Straits Times understands that the incidents happened at the North Gaia construction site.

Eight fires have been reported over an eight-day period at an executive condominium construction site in Yishun, with the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF) preliminary investigations showing it is arson.

The fires broke out in Yishun Close from Nov 20 to Nov 27, SCDF said.

The Straits Times understands that the incidents happened at the North Gaia construction site.

It added the fires mainly involved construction materials and furniture at various locations within the construction site, and that they were put out either by firefighters or by construction workers on site.

In one of the incidents, two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

When contacted, the police confirmed that reports had been lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

North Gaia is a 616-unit development spread across 11 blocks of 14-storey buildings, according to its website.

The Straits Times has contacted its developer, Sing Holdings, for more information.