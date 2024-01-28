A*Star senior research engineer accused of molesting woman at Clarke Quay

A senior research engineer at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) has been accused of molesting a 29-year-old woman at Clarke Quay.

Vuong Dao Nghe, 40, allegedly committed the offence at around 2.15am on Aug 20, 2023.

On Jan 26, A*Star told The Straits Times in a statement: “(We hold) our staff to the highest standards of conduct, behaviour and integrity. We take a very serious view of staff who breach these standards.

“A*Star will consider the matter and take action as is appropriate in the circumstances. As this case is currently before the courts, we are unable to comment further.”

The Singaporean’s case has been adjourned to Feb 21.

He was among more than 10 men who were charged with molestation on Jan 23 in unrelated incidents.

Three of them allegedly committed the offences within Marina Bay Sands.

Al Amin, 41, purportedly molested a 27-year-old woman at the Ce La Vi club at around 2.40am on Oct 12, 2023.

Jephthah Goh Poh Khang, 29, was at the Marquee Singapore nightclub shortly before 5.20am on Nov 25, 2023, when he allegedly molested a 25-year-old woman.

And on Jan 1, 2024, July Izaak, 30, was at the Avenue Singapore lounge when he allegedly molested a 31-year-old woman.

The cases involving all the men are pending.

A campaign aimed at encouraging nightlife outlets and patrons to adopt safe clubbing practices has returned in 2024, following more molestation cases and fights at nightspots.

Known as the Safe Clubbing Campaign, the year-long effort will see staff of public entertainment outlets receive training to handle situations involving intoxicated patrons effectively and safely.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling had earlier said that 106 outrage of modesty cases were reported at nightspots between January and September 2023.

This marks a 37 per cent rise from the 77 molestation cases reported in the same period in 2022.

As part of 2024’s campaign, the police collaborated with the Singapore Nightlife Business Association, Singapore River One – which manages the Singapore River precinct – and the National Crime Prevention Council to create a training handbook for staff working at public entertainment outlets.

This is to enable them to identify signs of binge-drinking, intervene early, and handle such situations safely.

For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.

And for using criminal force on another person, an offender can be jailed for three months and fined up to $1,500.