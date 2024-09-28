Avoid travel to Gaza Strip, West Bank, Israel-Lebanon borders, Syria

In September, the conflict has widened as Israel launched the biggest air strikes on Lebanon in nearly two decades.

Singaporeans should avoid all travel to the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Israel’s borders with the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a travel advisory.

The ministry also advised Singaporeans to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel in view of the ongoing conflict.

It added that commercial airlines may also suspend their flights to Tel Aviv at short notice.

For just under a year, Israel has been fighting Hamas in Gaza, in an effort to dismantle the militant group after it led attacks on Israel on Oct 7, 2023.

In September, the conflict has widened as Israel launched the biggest air strikes on Lebanon in nearly two decades, targeting the Hezbollah movement, which has been rocketing Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians.

“Singaporeans residing in Israel are advised to remain vigilant, monitor local developments closely, and adhere to the guidelines of the Israeli Home Front Command,” said MFA in an advisory posted on its website on Sept 23.

“They should also avoid areas known for public disturbances or where large crowds congregate, especially in the Old City and East Jerusalem including Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount.”

They should take all necessary precautions for personal safety, including buying comprehensive travel and medical insurance, it added.

Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to eRegister with MFA at eregister.mfa.gov.sg, the ministry said, adding that they should also stay in touch with their family and friends.

Those who need consular assistance while in Israel or the Palestinian Territories may contact the Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours).

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Israel (Tel Aviv)

Address: 28 HaArba’a Street, South Tower (19th floor), Tel Aviv 6473926, Israel

Tel: +972 3 7289334

E-mail: singemb_tlv@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr)

Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg