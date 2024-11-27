S'pore welcomes Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, calls for pause in Gaza war

People gather as cars drive past rubble in Beirut after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect on Nov 27.

Singapore said on Nov 27 it welcomes a ceasefire deal meant to end hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

It is “a positive first step towards restoring stability in the region”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

“We hope that all parties will respect and comply with the terms of the agreement,” the ministry added.

It said Singapore is also reiterating its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and the “immediate, safe and unconditional release” of all hostages still held at the enclave.

“We also urge all parties to allow for the urgent, safe and unhindered delivery of much needed humanitarian assistance to the affected civilians in Gaza,” MFA added.

The ceasefire is officially an agreement among Israel, Lebanon and mediating countries, including the United States. It took effect at 4am local time in Beirut (10am in Singapore).

It brought an end to more than a year of fighting that had intensified in recent months, displacing more than a million people.

Hezbollah clashed with Israel to show support for the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which set off its own war with Israel after its fighters stormed across border towns in southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023.

Under the truce agreement, Israel would gradually withdraw its forces from Lebanon over the next 60 days, and Hezbollah would not entrench itself near the Israeli border.

The Lebanese military would send more troops to the country’s south.