Basketball coach under probe for allegedly taking money for DSA into top schools

A basketball coach is being investigated by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) for allegedly taking money to secure students’ admissions into secondary schools.

He allegedly used his connections to get children into prestigious schools through the Direct Admissions Scheme (DSA), reported Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News on July 24. The scheme allows Primary 6 pupils to secure spots early in secondary schools using non-academic talents such as sports and the arts.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on July 25 that it is aware of the case.

“The individual has been de-registered since April 2024, and is no longer working in any MOE school,” the ministry said.

“MOE takes a serious view of such reports, and will investigate to ensure that DSA selection was conducted in accordance with our selection guidelines,” it said, adding that it will continue to ensure that the DSA selection process is fair and accessible to all students.

Shin Min Daily News had received a tip-off from a member of the public, who was named only as Mr Tan, about a basketball coach, identified as Mr Lin, who allegedly coaches pupils at several primary schools.

According to Mr Tan, the coach charges parents $45,000 to $50,000 depending on the school they hope to secure a spot in for their child. It is not clear what schools the coach has managed to get students into using the DSA scheme.

In response to queries, CPIB said: “Due to confidentiality issues, we are unable to provide information on whether any individual or entity is being investigated for corruption.”

MOE said that although schools have put in place DSA processes that are school-specific, they are still required to follow the ministry’s DSA selection guidelines, which include “upholding of key selection principles of transparency, objectivity, inclusiveness and student-centricity”.

Schools are required to form DSA selection panels led by the school leadership team to evaluate applicants, MOE said.

“Non-school staff involved in the selection process, including coaches, can play a supportive role when necessary, but do not have the final say on admission,” MOE said. “Coaches are also required to declare potential conflicts of interest, if any.”