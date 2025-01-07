Jan 8 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(5) RIVER DANCE has shown his best form on the Poly and looks the pick in a modest line-up.

(1) BRING THE MAGIC has the best of the draw and has some fair form over the trip. Darryl Moore takes off the blinkers and has booked Rachel Venniker to take some weight of his back.

(2) FIRE TIGER raced greenly on debut but does have scope to improve, while (4) BOMBER STREAM is struggling but has a place chance.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) SHESAROCKET has her first run for Stuart Ferrie and makes her local debut. She has been well supported in the past when based on the Highveld and the switch to the Poly could be what she is looking for.

(3) RADIANT HEAT has a much higher rating than Shesarocket but has already had 16 starts. The Poly could also bring out her best.

(4) LONG STREET has also been struggling to improve but has dropped in trip and declared first-time blinkers, so is one to watch.

(1) DAZZLING DIVA makes her debut and could feature.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(7) NUMZAAN could finally live up to his name. He ran well below par in his last Kenilworth start but had fair form before that.

(6) RAFIKI has been around for some time and is in good heart. He has also won on the Poly and looks a big threat.

(4) FUTURE SAINT showed signs of finding his best form last time and has his fourth start for his new yard. This trip should suit.

(5) FOREST JUMP has been a soldier and is looking for his ninth win from 59 starts, his last coming over course and distance at his penultimate outing.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(6) GREEN MILE is a lightly raced and comes from a much in-form stable. He makes his Poly debut but looks well capable.

(5) FREDDY SLATER has disappointed at his last two after showing signs of improvement. He, too, makes his Poly debut and will go close on his best form.

(1) DESERTO looked well in need of his last effort when making his debut over a sprint. He goes for a mile for the first time and is definitely one to watch.

(3) THE WOLF has shown some ability but needs to improve on current form to win. He has a definite money chance.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(8) LA VIDA LOCA finished a distant third when trying 1,900m for the first time last start. She can do better over this shorter trip despite being drawn wide.

(7) MESSALINA has shown signs of coming to her peak and should be a big runner in this field.

(3) DEE DAY is seldom too far back and returns to her favourite surface. She could get it right.

(1) MISTRESS REBECCA has the best of the draw and can feature.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(2) MOCHA BLEND followed up on a promising debut to run out a comfortable winner for her next start. A smart filly that could prove a little too classy for this line-up.

(9) QUEEN AMINA has the widest draw and takes to the Poly for the first time. However, she made a smart handicap debut for Robbie Hill who has engaged Marco van Rensburg as her partner.

(7) ENGLISH PRIMROSE hardly raised a gallop when switched to the turf last time. Back on her favoured surface, she should put in a big effort.

(8) SASCHA’S DREAM has been close-up in all three starts since shedding her maiden and can feature again.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(9) HIPPOCRATES is back to his best course and distance. He has started favourite at his last three outings but last time, he was no match for the much improved Future Flo. Tristan Godden stays on.

(1) VOLDEMORT has been holding form and the stable is also doing well. He also has the best of the draw.

(2) LIONS EYE disappointed in his handicap debut after showing improved form with a switch of stables. He is one to watch.

(6) FISH EAGLE has been in the money in all three starts. However, his recent form has been over a mile.