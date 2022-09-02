BCA issues stop-work order for Clementi NorthArc BTO site after landslide

BCA confirmed that buildings in the immediate vicinity remain structurally sound.

Flat buyers of the already delayed but nearly completed Housing Board Clementi NorthArc Build-To-Order (BTO) project may have to wait longer to collect the keys of their new flats.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has issued a stop work order for builders at the Clementi NorthArc construction site after a landslide on Friday morning caused damage to the Ulu Pandan Park Connector.

"BCA is issuing Stop Work Order to the Builder for the affected location," said BCA in a Facebook post at about 1pm.

"As an immediate measure, the Builder and Professional Engineer are required to carry out slope stabilisation measures and put in place monitoring instruments to monitor the soil movement," it said.

The landslide on Friday morning happened at the Ulu Pandan park connector, which is near the almost completed BTO project, the completion of which had been delayed from the second half of this year to March next year.

BCA said that its engineers and HDB engineers have assessed the buildings in the immediate vicinity and confirmed that they remain structurally sound.

It added that it will continue to monitor the situation closely.