East Coast shophouse housing 328 Katong Laksa structurally safe

Spalling concrete that formed part of a non-load bearing architectural facade had fallen off on Jan 1.

Parts of a shophouse facade in East Coast crumbled and fell on Jan 1, but this has been assessed not to affect the building’s structural integrity.

The two-storey pre-war building at 51 East Coast Road houses popular eatery 328 Katong Laksa in its first-floor unit.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said in a statement on Jan 2 that it was alerted to the incident on New Year’s Day. Spalling concrete that formed part of a non-load bearing architectural facade had fallen off, it said.

“Our initial assessment shows that the damage is localised and does not affect the structural integrity of the building,” the statement said.

BCA said it has advised the building’s owner to appoint a professional engineer to advise on the necessary precautionary measures to remove the danger, carry out detailed investigations and recommend permanent rectification measures.

According to Chinese language news outlet Shin Min Daily News, the outdoor seating area below the damaged facade has been cordoned off. The eatery is still open for business, but customers will need to dine indoors.

328 Katong Laksa founder Nancy Koh said in the report that the eatery has been renting the space for about 24 years and the affected part began showing minor cracks a few months ago.

This is the second reported case of construction materials falling off the exterior of well-known buildings within a week.

On Dec 29, 2024, three tiles from an arch at the entrance of the popular Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple in Waterloo Street fell and injured a devotee.

The man, who is in his 50s, was scratched on his arm but did not need to be taken to hospital, according to media reports.