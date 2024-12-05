Viral video prompts escalator fix at Marina Square

Marina Square said the bollards installed were in compliance with the necessary guidelines.

Marina Square has removed a bollard from an escalator on its premises following a viral video that showed a floor plate of the escalator’s landing being lifted, revealing the escalator’s moving steps beneath.

In the video posted on Facebook by user Jay Sng on Nov 27, he is seen pushing the bollard, which in turn lifts the floor plate that the bollard is attached to.

“Someone could fall in,” Mr Sng is heard saying.

In response to a comment on the post, Mr Sng said: “I told the security that they should switch off the escalator, barricade the place, and check if this is the same with all the other escalators in the entire mall.”

A commenter then replied that a bollard at an escalator near the shopping centre’s taxi stand was no longer there when she visited on Nov 29. It was still there when she went on Nov 28, she said.

In response to a query by The Straits Times, a Building and Construction Authority (BCA) spokesperson said Marina Square has been advised to remove the magnetic bollards from all escalators at the mall.

The spokesperson said the magnetic bollards are not suitable for escalators with floor plates that are not secured with mechanical fasteners.

The mechanical fasteners - such as screws, rivets, and bolts - help to counter the turning force of the bollard if the bollard is unintentionally pushed or pulled.

“BCA has reminded building owners to fasten the floor plates for escalators if they are using such (magnetic) bollards,” added the spokesperson.

Marina Square told ST it was notified of the incident on Nov 28.

It said the bollards installed were in compliance with the necessary guidelines.

Someone could have died… Innovations must be safe. Must be tested. I am not an engineer but even a layman like me can tell you a screw will be overcome by longer lever such as the barrier in this case. I spotted it being oddly placed and found this can happen! #marinasquare #Dangerous #escalator Posted by Jay Sng on Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Marina Square is working closely with BCA on the investigations and follow-up actions, it added.

“The safety of our shoppers is of utmost importance,” said Marina Square. “We have since removed the bollard from all escalators on Nov 28, pending an investigation of the incident.”