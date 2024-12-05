Beloved Geylang porridge stall returns at new location

Mr Shen Yiqiu came out of retirement to reopen his Teochew porridge stall at Sims Avenue last month, which he had operated for over 20 years.

After more than 20 years serving Teochew porridge at his popular Sin Hock Heng stall in Geylang Lorong 37, 67-year-old Mr Shen Yiqiu retired in June.

Concerned about the health of his aging staff, most of whom were in their 60s and 70s, and facing his own advancing years, he decided to change ownership of the stall in May.

However, retirement didn't stick.

Just three months later, driven by boredom and a lifelong passion for his craft, Mr Shen launched a new porridge venture at Sims Drive.

"I just couldn't get used to doing nothing at home after working for decades," he told Shin Min Daily News.

With the support of his daughter, Mr Shen is determined to keep working as long as he can. Several long-time employees, familiar with his recipes and methods, have rejoined him, taking charge of the kitchen.

Mr Shen is focusing on perfecting his traditional Teochew porridge, prioritising authentic flavours.

One returning employee, 53-year-old Mr Tan Xin Hao, who worked with Mr Shen for six years at the previous Geylang outlet, didn't hesitate to come back when he heard about the reopening.

Mr Shen has also enlisted the help of a friend, 36-year-old chef Mr Zheng, who serves as an advisor, offering insights on menu expansion and business management.

“I strongly encouraged him to reopen, and since I specialise in Teochew cuisine, I wanted to use my expertise to help him succeed," Mr Zheng explained.

The reopening has delighted long-time customers. One regular of over 10 years, Mr Lee, expressed his joy at the news and immediately came with family and friends to show his support.

While excited about his new venture, Mr Shen admits he still misses his old stall in Geylang. He holds out hope of returning to the original location should the new owner decide not to renew the lease.