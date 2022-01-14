Bird lands on running car, enjoys ride into town

For as long as there has been city traffic, people have dreamed about soaring above it in flying cars.

Wouldn’t it be great to just take off like a bird and watch others in the stop-go crawl below?

But now here’s a pigeon that wanted the opposite.

Oh it can fly over cars any day, but how about hitching a ride on one for a change?

So it pulled the stunt on a car driving into town. Like a plane landing on a speeding truck it set itself down and perched there right in front of the windscreen.

It seems to be casually enjoying breeze and the view as the car goes through South Bridge Road.

A man, a woman and a child can be heard discussing what to do with the bird.

The video was posted on the Facebook page Singapore Wildlife Sightings.

Watch it here: