'Bless this pooch': Kovan church's animal blessing event sees some 205 pets in attendance

The Church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary in Kovan hosted their first ever animal blessing on Sept 30, drawing around 450 people with their pets in tow.

According to a Facebook post by the church, some 205 animals received their blessings.

The ceremony started with a service and short welcome speech, followed by the blessing of the animals, which came in all shapes, sizes and breeds.

Aside from various breeds of dogs, some owners even brought their pet birds and rabbits.