Blood splatters seen at Punggol void deck after suspected fight

The blood splatters on the floor of the void deck.

A fight is believed to have broken out at about 8pm on Nov 26, after which blood splatters could be seen at the void deck of Block 622B Punggol Central.

There was a sizable police presence in the area after the incident, a resident told Shin Min Daily News.

Ms Ye also saw a young male on a stretcher being put into an ambulance.

"I was out shopping and when I was walking down the stairs, I found the stairwell blocked. When I returned, I saw one of the two lifts also blocked by the police," she said, adding that there were bloodstains on the stairs between the ground and first floors.

Reporters from the Chinese daily spotted bloodstains in the lift, outside the units on levels 13 to 15 and on the wall between levels 13 and 14.

Bloodstains on the wall and stairs. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

A fight reportedly broke out among a group of youngsters and an injured person reportedly walked to the nearby coffee shop.

A trail of blood could be seen between Blocks 622A and 622B.

There was a sizable police presence at the block. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

The police said a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed they took a person to Changi General Hospital.

The other persons involved in the fight are still at large.