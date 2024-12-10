Punggol Coast MRT station opens, cuts travel time for residents

Among the guests in attendance of the opening ceremony were Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.

Punggol Coast MRT station's opening was celebrated with some performances from residents and students from SIT.

The Punggol Coast MRT station on the North East Line (NEL) officially opened its doors to commuters on Dec 10.

Located in the heart of the upcoming Punggol Digital District (PDD), the station is the 17th station on the NEL and brings the line's total length to 22km.

More than 200,000 households are now within a 10-minute walk of an NEL station.

At the opening ceremony, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean highlighted the significance of the new station, saying it is "a major milestone in the development of Punggol Digital District – an exciting new chapter for Punggol Town."

He added that the station enhances Punggol Town by making it better connected, more vibrant, and greener.

The new station will significantly shorten travel times for residents in Punggol North. For example, trips to Outram Park will now take around 45 minutes, down from 60 minutes previously.

The station also offers improved connectivity to the JTC Business Park, the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), and the upcoming Punggol Coast Mall, which is set to open progressively from March 2025 with over 120 stores. Confirmed tenants include familiar names like McDonald's, Starbucks, MUJI, Amore, Paradise Hotpot, and BreadTalk.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat emphasised the long-term planning involved in developing Singapore’s public transport network, citing the provisions made for the Cross Island Line interchange at Punggol station more than two decades ago.

"This shows the long-term planning behind our transport infrastructure development," he said.

“The thinking was to keep open options for the future, because in Singapore we care not only about the current generation but also our future generations."

He also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of various agencies and contractors involved in the project.

Punggol Coast station boasts several environmentally friendly features, including the use of low-carbon concrete, energy-efficient lifts and escalators, and LED lighting.

It also integrates with PDD's District Cooling System. These features are expected to reduce carbon emissions by about 1,000 tons annually, equivalent to the emissions from 500 4-room HDB flats.

The station’s design also encourages cycling and walking, with over 300 bicycle parking lots available and seamless connectivity to nearby bus stops, taxi stands, and pick-up and drop-off points.

The station is not just a transport hub; it's also a community space.

A public space at its entrance has been designed to host events and programs, fostering community engagement and interaction.

The station also features an artwork titled Trajectories by local artist Zul Othman, inspired by his personal experiences growing up in Punggol. The piece captures the town’s development through a visual time lapse.

Punggol Coast station is integrated with the emerging Punggol Digital District, a 50-hectare smart and sustainable business district developed by JTC.

Envisioned as a key hub for digital industries like cybersecurity, AI, and robotics, PDD is expected to create 28,000 jobs.

It will also be home to SIT's new campus with 12,000 students and 500 staff. The co-location of the campus with the business park fosters a collaborative environment for applied learning and talent development.

The district includes several sustainable features such as a district cooling plant, solar panels, and a pneumatic waste conveyance system.

Future plans for the district include a new mall, a serviced residence/hotel facing Coney Island, and a 1.3km heritage trail connecting Punggol Waterway Park to the Punggol Point waterfront.

PDD will also feature Market Village, with retail, dining and leisure options, as well as a 290,600 sq ft retail podium housing shops and F&B outlets.

Mr Chee siad: "I have no doubt that, before long, Punggol Coast Station will be just as vibrant, as a hub for residents, staff and students from SIT, as well as workers and entrepreneurs in Punggol Digital District."