Punggol Coast MRT Station to open on Dec 10

The Punggol Coast MRT Station on the North East Line (NEL) will open for passenger service on Dec 10, at 3pm.

The new station, an extension from the existing Punggol station, will be the new terminal station on the NEL.

With this addition, the 22km NEL will have 17 stations in total.

Located at the heart of Punggol Digital District, the new MRT station will provide greater rail connectivity to the JTC Business Park and the Singapore Institute of Technology campus, which will collectively house over 28,000 employees and 12,000 students.

The station will also serve Punggol Coast Mall when it opens.

With the Punggol Coast MRT Station, over 200,000 households will be within a 10-minute walk from a NEL station, with shorter travel

time from Punggol North to the city centre and other parts of Singapore.

For instance, commuters travelling from Punggol North to Outram Park will take about 45 minutes on the NEL as compared to about 60 minutes currently.

The new station, which will be within walking distance of the bus interchange, will have more than 300 bicycle parking lots.