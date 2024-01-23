BlueSG car pinballs on Adam Flyover

A driver who appeared to be speeding lost control of the car and caused the vehicle to hit one road divider, cross three lanes and hit the other divider.

In a video shared in the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a white BlueSG car is seen driving down the Adam Flyover before making what might be a sharper angle than necessary as the road curves to the right.

As a result, the front-right of the car grazes the road divider on the right.

The driver then tries to right the car but again miscalculated the turn of the wheel and the car zips across the three lanes and crashes into the road divider on the left.

The car comes to a stop in the left lane.

The incident reportedly took place shortly after midnight on Jan 22.