Win tickets to the Singapore Tennis Open 2025 with ST

The Kallang Tennis Hub will host the inaugural Singapore Tennis Open 2025 from Jan 27 to Feb 2.

Tennis fever is set to return to the Republic in late January, when the inaugural Singapore Tennis Open 2025 is held at the Kallang Tennis Hub at the Singapore Sports Hub from Jan 27 to Feb 2.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 250 tournament will feature a 32-strong singles field, including British sensation Emma Raducanu – who won the 2021 US Open as a 19-year-old qualifier – 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, and Russian world No. 14 Anna Kalinskaya.

Also in the singles draw are Belgium’s Elise Mertens and China’s Wang Xinyu, who are ranked 34th and 37th respectively.

Sixteen women’s doubles pairs will also battle for top honours during the tournament.

In July 2024, Kallang Alive Sport Management announced that it had secured the rights to host the WTA 250 event from 2025 to 2027 at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Quek Swee Kuan, chief executive officer, Kallang Alive Sport Management, said in an earlier statement: “This WTA 250 event complements the vibrant sporting calendar at the Singapore Sports Hub and is a catalyst to further promote the sport locally and regionally.

“We aim to bring the tennis fraternity, the wider community, and our junior and national athletes together to celebrate the sport through larger-scale activations, from try-outs to friendlies, that may be held alongside the tournament.”

WTA 250 competitions are the lowest tier of annual women’s tennis tournaments on the main WTA Tour, after the Grand Slams, the WTA Finals, the WTA 1000 and 500 events.

The Republic last hosted a top women’s tennis tournament in 2018, when stars like Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and eventual winner Elina Svitolina competed at the WTA Finals at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In 2021, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) also held an ATP 250 Singapore Open at the OCBC Arena.

The Singapore Tennis Open will be the first major competition hosted at the Kallang Tennis Hub, which opened to the public in April 2024. The facility has seven indoor courts in air-conditioned halls with a seating capacity of 1,297 and 300 more retractable seats ready to be deployed.

Two of the three indoor show courts can be configured to host tournaments with Hawk-Eye technology, or electronic line calling, while all the 12 full-sized outdoor courts are also competition-ready.

The Straits Times is offering three contest winners a family pack each comprising four tickets to either the quarter-finals, semi-finals or finals of the Singapore Tennis Open 2025. In addition, one lucky winner will get an exclusive 30-minute session with a WTA player.

Three followers with the best answers will be picked by ST Sport’s social media team.

The contest will start at 10am on Jan 7 and close at 11.59pm on Jan 17.

Here’s how you can take part: