Body of 57-year-old man found off Changi Point Ferry Terminal

The search-and-rescue operation began on the eve of Chinese New Year, before it was called off the following day.

The body of a 57-year-old man was found in the waters off Changi Point Ferry Terminal on Feb 10 after a search and rescue operation that lasted for more than 24 hours.

In response to queries, the police said the man went missing in the waters near the ferry terminal at about 4.15pm on Feb 9.

The terminal, which is located at 51 Lorong Bekukong, is a jumping off point for boats heading to offshore islands like Pulau Ubin.

The police said a Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore patrol craft and a Singapore Civil Defence Force marine rescue vessel were deployed in the search for the man.

His body was fished out of the water at night on Feb 10. No foul play is suspected, the police said.

Photos of the search and rescue operation first emerged on Feb 9 on social media platform Reddit. They were put up by a user who went by the moniker Ok-Pop-3916, and who said the man was fishing in the area.