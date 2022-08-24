 Body of Bangladeshi worker who fell into sea at Tuas shipyard found, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Body of Bangladeshi worker who fell into sea at Tuas shipyard found

MOM had said the worker was on the pier when the crane toppled at about 10.40am on Aug 22.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Nadine Chua
Aug 24, 2022 03:45 pm

The body of a Bangladeshi worker who fell into the sea after part of a concrete pier collapsed at Tuas shipyard was found on Wednesday morning (Aug 24).

Keppel Shipyard said in a statement that it was providing assistance to the family of the 38-year-old worker and that it was working with the authorities to thoroughly investigate and review what happened.

"Keppel Shipyard values the safety and life of every worker and we deeply regret this tragic incident," added its spokesman.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times on Wednesday afternoon that its personnel were at the scene to retrieve a body floating in the water near the incident site.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) had said on Tuesday that the worker, employed by Kumarann Marine, was on the pier when the crane toppled at about 10.40am on Monday.

He was missing and an SCDF spokesman on Tuesday night said it had stood down resources for the search operation.

The crane's base appeared to have buckled, causing the rest of the crane to fall towards the berthed ship.
Search for worker after shore crane topples at Keppel shipyard

MOM is investigating the cause of the accident at 51 Pioneer Sector 1, and has stopped all work at the pier.

Two other Bangladeshi workers aged 29 and 31, a 48-year-old Chinese national, and a 40-year-old Singaporean worker sustained minor injuries. They are all in stable condition.

 

Horrible accident @ Keppel shipyard Tuas

Posted by Hemanth Reddy on Monday, August 22, 2022
