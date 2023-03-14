Body of man found in waters off Pulau Ubin a day after he is reported missing

The SCDF tried unsuccessfully to find the 42-year-old man, who was reported missing on Monday.

The body of a 42-year-old man was found in the waters at Pulau Ubin on Tuesday morning.

The Police said it was alerted at about 11.45am on Monday to a case of suspected drowning at the island, near Jalan Watsiam, southwest of the island.

A resident living on the island, Mr Wang, 65, told Lianhe Zaobao on Monday that he saw a middle-aged man arrive at Puaka Bridge, near Jalan Watsiam, on Sunday morning to fish.

As it was common to see visitors fishing in the area, Mr Wang added that he was shocked to learn a day later that the man had disappeared, leaving his fishing equipment and personal belongings behind.

“His clothes were hanging on the railing beside the bridge, as well as his wallet, watch and identity card, and even a fish he caught,” he told the Chinese-language daily.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for a water rescue assistance at Pulau Ubin along Puaka Bridge at 12.20pm on Monday.

SCDF firefighters conducted a visual search from the shore, while rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team used an underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) to aid in the effort. The ROV uses sonar-imaging equipment to map out underwater terrain and reduces search time and risks for divers, due to poor underwater visibility.

SCDF called off its search about seven hours after it was alerted.

The police said the body was subsequently found by a member of the public and retrieved by the Police Coast Guard at 8.40am on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations do not indicate foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.