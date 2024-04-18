Body of missing S’pore woman in Spain found with 30 stab wounds; S’pore man arrested

Singaporean Audrey Fang Dirou was allegedly stabbed more than 30 times, and her body was found some 150km away from her hotel.

A Singaporean man has been arrested in Spain after the body of 39-year-old missing Singaporean woman Audrey Fang Dirou was found with stab wounds, according to Spanish media.

She was allegedly stabbed more than 30 times, and her body was found some 150km away from her hotel - where she was said to be last seen alive, according to Olive Press.

Her body was found in a lorry park at Abanilla in the Murcia region on April 10, according to Spanish media. It was discovered by a man who was on his way to have breakfast at a restaurant located on the side of the RM-422 highway in Abanilla, according to Spanish media.

The suspect was detained by the Guardia Civil in Alicante province on April 16, who later transferred him to their colleagues in Murcia, according to Olive Press. Spanish media reported that he was staying in a hotel in Alicante, where he was arrested.

Ms Fang had travelled alone to Xabia, Spain, and had been uncontactable since April 10. She departed Singapore on April 4 and was due to return on April 12.

A family friend, Ms Lee Si Hui, 30, confirmed the news when contacted by The Straits Times on April 18. She said that at this juncture, the family could not share much information as they are assisting with police investigations. They do not want to hinder evidence collection, she said. She had travelled to Spain with Ms Fang’s brother and cousin to trace her whereabouts.

Ms Lee said that Ms Fang was last seen on the hotel’s closed circuit television (CCTV) on April 9 at 8.45pm Spanish time.

The family lodged a report with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 11. ST has contacted MFA for comment.

Her brother, who was at Changi Airport to receive her, found out she did not board her return flight on April 12. He made a police report the same day. When contacted by The Straits Times, the police confirmed a report has been lodged.

The family found out she had left her hotel room on April 9 but did not return. Her belongings were still in the room.

She had told her family that she might be meeting a friend in Spain, but they do not know the person’s identity.

Ms Fang, who is single, lives with her father and younger brother. The architect was due to start a new job in May after a trip to Japan with her aunt and cousin at the end of April.

This was not the first time Ms Fang has travelled overseas alone.