 Family of S'pore woman who goes missing in Spain appeals for information, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Family of S'pore woman who goes missing in Spain appeals for information

Family of S'pore woman who goes missing in Spain appeals for information
Ms Audrey Fang left the hotel she was staying at in Xàbia, on Apr 9 at about 8.45pm but did not return.PHOTOS: BENJAMIN FANG
Farah Daley
Journalist
Apr 17, 2024 09:45 am

A Singaporean woman has been reported missing in Spain.

Ms Audrey Fang's family is appealing for information on her whereabouts after she became uncontactable.

Her brother, Mr Benjamin Fang, told TNP that his 39-year-old sister did not share her flight or trip details with them but knows she left Singapore for Spain on April 4 at about 11.45pm.

"She was travelling alone but we believe she was going to meet a friend," he said.

According to a local news report, Ms Fang was staying at a hotel in Xàbia, a coastal town in the province of Alicante, Valencia.

She reportedly left the hotel on April 9 at about 8.45pm but did not return to her room. Her personal belongings were left behind.

Singaporean climber Shrinivas Sainis told his wife on May 19 that he had come down with high altitude cerebral edema.
Singapore

S'porean climber missing after reaching summit of Mount Everest

Related Stories

Missing girls in Pakistan actually ran away to meet BTS in South Korea

Rescuers search for dachshund suspected to be abandoned in Ang Mo Kio, offering $500 reward

Woman leaves bag with $30k in TADA car, driver says he can't find it

The family felt something was amiss when her father could not reach her since April 10.

They then contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on April 11 and made a police report on April 12 when she did not arrive in Singapore as scheduled.

"She was expected to touch down in Singapore on April 12 at 7am," Mr Fang said.

"We would like to appeal to members of the public who are in Spain or anyone who has seen her for information."

TNP understands MFA is assisting the family.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

missingMissing PersonSpain

Farah Daley

Journalist
fdaley@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Farah Daley