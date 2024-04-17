Family of S'pore woman who goes missing in Spain appeals for information

Ms Audrey Fang left the hotel she was staying at in Xàbia, on Apr 9 at about 8.45pm but did not return.

A Singaporean woman has been reported missing in Spain.

Ms Audrey Fang's family is appealing for information on her whereabouts after she became uncontactable.

Her brother, Mr Benjamin Fang, told TNP that his 39-year-old sister did not share her flight or trip details with them but knows she left Singapore for Spain on April 4 at about 11.45pm.

"She was travelling alone but we believe she was going to meet a friend," he said.

According to a local news report, Ms Fang was staying at a hotel in Xàbia, a coastal town in the province of Alicante, Valencia.

She reportedly left the hotel on April 9 at about 8.45pm but did not return to her room. Her personal belongings were left behind.

The family felt something was amiss when her father could not reach her since April 10.

They then contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on April 11 and made a police report on April 12 when she did not arrive in Singapore as scheduled.

"She was expected to touch down in Singapore on April 12 at 7am," Mr Fang said.

"We would like to appeal to members of the public who are in Spain or anyone who has seen her for information."

TNP understands MFA is assisting the family.