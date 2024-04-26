Body of woman recovered from Singapore River

The police has ruled out homicide for now.

The body of a 33-year-old woman was recovered from the Singapore river around noon on April 26.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that it was alerted to police cars and Singapore Civil Defence Force vehicles lining the road by the Singapore River.

The Chinese daily was also informed that police officers were seen collecting personal belongings on the riverbank.

According to the informant, it was believed that an individual had fallen into the water.

In a response to queries from Lianhe Zaobao, the police confirmed that it had received a report of an unnatural death in the Singapore River at about 11.15am on April 26.

The body of a 33-year-old woman was found in the water and pulled to shore.

The police have temporarily ruled out the possibility of homicide after preliminary investigations.