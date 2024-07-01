 Bollywood Farms launches book for budding urban farmers, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Bollywood Farms launches book for budding urban farmers

Mrs Ivy Singh-Lim with the book Kampong Plants & Kampong Planting.PHOTO: BOLLYWOOD FARMS
The $10 book, which can be bought at Bollywood Farms, is also given free to visiting children between the ages seven and 12.PHOTO: TNP
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jul 01, 2024 06:51 am

Ever thought of planting vegetables but can't tell kang kong from sweet potato leaves?

Bollywood Farms on June 30 launched Kampong Plants & Kampong Planting, a children-friendly book that introduces readers to vegetables that are commonly-found in Singapore and shares tips on planting. There are also planting hacks and recipes in the $10 book.

"At Bollywood Farms, we believe in the power of education and community to transform our agricultural landscape," said Bollywood Farms founder Ivy Singh-Lim.

"Kampong Plants & Kampong Planting is not just a book, but a call to action for our young generation to reconnect with nature and understand the critical role of farming in our food security and industry."

The book, which can be bought at Bollywood Farms at 100 Neo Tiew Road, is given free to visiting children aged between seven and 12.

Kampong Plants & Kampong Planting aims to provide a deeper appreciation of countryside farms and the people who run them. 

Farms occupy a total of only 1 per cent of Singapore’s land.

"As urban spaces grow and farming areas diminish, it is crucial to adopt innovative methods to ensure food security and sustainable living," said Singapore Gardening Society president Tan Jiew Ho. 

For more information on the monthly Bollywood Farms Festival and other activities at Bollywood Farms, go to bollywoodfarms.com

