Share preloved textbooks, study materials with those in need

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: NTUC
TNP
Nov 15, 2024 10:49 am

From Nov 16 to 30, you can share preloved textbooks with those in need by dropping the study materials at these locations:

  • FairPrice Xtra Ang Mo Kio Hub (24 hours)
  • FairPrice Xtra Changi Business Park (8am to 11pm)
  • FairPrice Xtra Hougang One (7am to 11pm)
  • FairPrice Xtra Jem (7am to 11pm)
  • FairPrice Xtra Jurong Point (24 hours)
  • FairPrice Xtra Nex (24 hours)
  • FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade (8am to 11pm)
  • FairPrice Xtra Sports Hub (8am to 11pm)
  • FairPrice Xtra VivoCity (8am to 11pm)
  • Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre (10am to 10pm)
  • Vidacity (7am to 11pm)

This is the 42nd Share-a-Textbook drive by FairPrice Group.

The annual donation drive aims to make textbooks and educational resources accessible to all in Singapore, especially those in need.

To check if the textbooks you plan to donate are in line with the current Ministry of Education syllabus, go to moe.gov.sg/education-in-sg/approved-textbook-list

In addition to the donation drive, CHAS Orange card holders will enjoy a 3% discount on their purchases at all FairPrice stores every Friday, from Oct 2024 to end-March 2025.
FairPrice launches food donation drive to help the needy

