 Man caught on CCTV kicking car's side mirror at Serangoon carpark, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man caught on CCTV kicking car's side mirror at Serangoon carpark

Man caught on CCTV kicking car's side mirror at Serangoon carpark
The CCTV footage shows the man trying to break the side mirror for about 20 seconds.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
TNP
Nov 22, 2024 09:17 am

Serangoon resident Xie and her family found their car's side mirror broken when they went to the carpark on Nov 16.

She told Shin Min Daily News that his father had parked the car at the usual spot at about 8pm the previous day.

"We asked the security guard to check the surveillance footage and we saw a man trying to enter the premises," she said.

"After he was stopped by the security guard, he stood aside and made a phone call. About a minute later, the security guard allowed him to enter." 

Ms Xie added that the man then left a black package in the corridor before walking to the carpark.

Dressed in a hoodie and shorts, the man, who was wearing a mask, is seen on the CCTV footage pulling at the car's left side mirror. He also kicked and punched the mirror for about 20 seconds before fleeing.

A car caught fire at Changi Airport Terminal 3 Departure Drive on Sept 18.
Singapore

Car catches fire at Changi Airport

Related Stories

Car bursts into flames while entering S’pore

Police called in after men fight over parking space at Temple Street

GetGo car user shocked to be charged $3,000 for $130 repair after accident with motorcycle

Ms Xie and her family did not recognise the man and told the police they did not have any conflict with anyone.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CarCCTVSerangoon

TNP

tnp@sph.com.sg
Read articles by TNP