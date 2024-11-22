Man caught on CCTV kicking car's side mirror at Serangoon carpark

The CCTV footage shows the man trying to break the side mirror for about 20 seconds.

Serangoon resident Xie and her family found their car's side mirror broken when they went to the carpark on Nov 16.

She told Shin Min Daily News that his father had parked the car at the usual spot at about 8pm the previous day.

"We asked the security guard to check the surveillance footage and we saw a man trying to enter the premises," she said.

"After he was stopped by the security guard, he stood aside and made a phone call. About a minute later, the security guard allowed him to enter."

Ms Xie added that the man then left a black package in the corridor before walking to the carpark.

Dressed in a hoodie and shorts, the man, who was wearing a mask, is seen on the CCTV footage pulling at the car's left side mirror. He also kicked and punched the mirror for about 20 seconds before fleeing.

Ms Xie and her family did not recognise the man and told the police they did not have any conflict with anyone.