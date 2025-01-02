Boy apparently kicks girl, so girl's dad allegedly slaps boy

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly slapping a six-year-old boy at Westgate in Jurong.

The incident happened at around 2.40pm on Dec 22, 2024, at an indoor playground on the third storey of the mall.

Mr Cai Zhenwei, 35, told Shin Min Daily that his wife had taken their son to the playground that day.

His wife was chatting with her friend at a seat far away from the playground, so she did not notice that the boy was arguing with another child.

Mr Cai claimed the girl had knocked over the castle his son was building and the boy retaliated by kicking her.

The girl's father allegedly slapped Mr Cai's son for kicking his daughter before confronting Mr Cai's wife, who was unaware of the whole situation and apologised to the man for her son's misbehaviour.

An eyewitness later recounted the incident to Mr Cai's wife, prompting the latter to call the police.

The Straits Times reported that the man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt, with enhanced penalties for offences against a person below 14 years of age.

Mr Cai's son was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital but he did not need to be warded.