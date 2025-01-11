Breaking free through education behind bars

Nabil (not his real name) receiving his O-level results.

For Nabil (not his real name), Jan 10 marked a significant turning point in his transformation journey.

Standing among his peers at Prison School, he received his O-level result that included four As and one Distinction.

"Receiving this certificate today isn't just an achievement for me, but for everyone," Nabil told The New Paper.

The moment was especially meaningful for 31-year-old Nabil who has spent most of his 20s behind bars for drug-related offences.

Now serving his longest sentence of five years and eight months for drug trafficking, he decided during to break the cycle.

His decision to enroll in Prison School came after a year of reflection while being placed in a single-man cell.

“I realised getting a better education to have a better future is a must,” he said.

He signed up for Prison School in 2022 and completed his N levels in 2023.

Having left formal education 15 years ago, returning to academics was initially challenging for Nabil.

“It was hard at first but it’s not something impossible,” he said, sharing that he would study from 5am to 11pm every day.

“I put in the work every day. My teachers and cellmates helped. A journey together, we struggled together."

He also discovered a newfound love for Mathematics.

"I love doing math because it's like a puzzle. Solving complicated problems gives me a sense of fulfillment," he said with a grin.

“I hung out with the wrong company last time and I had no vision of what to do. I want to catch up on lost time now.

“I want to be someone better on my release. I hope to inspire others with my journey.”

Nabil will be released in June but he has already enrolled to sit A levels in November – on his way to eventually pursue a degree in business.

His Principle of Accounts teacher Maria Thiah said: “I started teaching Nabil in 2024. I knew he was one of the top students in 2023. He’s respectful, hardworking and always asks questions to clarify doubts.”

The O-level syllabus is two-year long for mainstream students but a nine-month crunch for the Prison School students.

“My parents will be proud of my results. They will be proud of how far I've come," said Nabil.

“I hope my achievement today will put a smile on their faces.”