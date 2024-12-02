Budget 2025: Singaporeans can share their views up to Jan 12

The Singapore Budget is prepared for each financial year, which begins on April 1 and ends on March 31 the following year.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has invited Singaporeans to share their views for the upcoming Budget, which is slated to be presented in February 2025.

It includes the revised government revenue and expenditure projections for the current financial year, as well as estimates for the upcoming financial year.

Individuals, organisations, and businesses can provide their input from Dec 2, 2024 to Jan 12, 2025.

In a statement on Dec 2, MOF listed the following themes and questions for feedback and suggestions:

SG60: Building our Singapore together

How can we strengthen our collective Singaporean identity, and better cultivate unity across Singaporeans from different backgrounds?

How can we enhance our living environment to ensure that Singapore remains a home where we can live, work, and play in harmony?

How can we encourage a more caring and generous society and develop the conditions for Singaporeans to support one another?

Developing a more vibrant business ecosystem

How can we facilitate business creation and innovation, to cultivate new engines of growth?

How can we help businesses to grow more quickly, and to better access financing and new markets?

How can we empower businesses to invest in digitalisation, transformation and workforce training?

What are the most pressing and immediate concerns that businesses have as they plan for the future?

Providing opportunities for skills upgrading and jobs for workers

What can we do to encourage continuous learning amongst Singaporeans?

How can we prepare our students and workers to secure good jobs and grow amidst a more uncertain global economy?

How can we strengthen support for vulnerable segments of our workforce and enable them to share more of our economic growth?

What are workers most worried about in the immediate term and how can we address these anxieties, so that we have more confidence to seize future opportunities?

Supporting Singaporeans across different life stages

How can we build a more family-friendly Singapore, and support parents through every stage of their parenthood journey?

How can we support our seniors to achieve their dreams of living well in their homes and community?

What can we do more of as a society, to empower those with disabilities?

How can we better support caregivers?

Feedback can be submitted through various channels – the Singapore Budget website, Reach Budget 2025 microsite, Reach Singapore Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as the Ask Kopi Kakis #shareyourviews webpage.

The Government’s feedback unit Reach, which facilitates whole-of-government efforts to engage and connect with Singaporeans on national and social issues, will also be organising a physical Listening Point on Jan 9, 2025, from 11.30am to 2pm, at One Raffles Place to gather public feedback.

In addition, the People’s Association and its grassroots organisations will reach out to Singaporeans through the digital Ask Kopi Kakis #shareyourviews engagement platforms and physical touchpoints at the heartlands.

Details of these engagements can be found on the Reach Budget 2025 microsite.

In Budget 2024, then Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong announced measures to address immediate challenges like cost-of-living pressures while investing in longer-term goals of strong economic growth, better jobs and a culture of lifelong learning.