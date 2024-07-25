Bus and train services extended on eve of National Day

Train and some bus services will end later on Aug 8, the eve of the National Day public holiday.

A statement from public transport operator SMRT on July 25 said the last trains will depart from the City Hall MRT station at 12.30am in all four directions – towards Jurong East, Marina South Pier, Pasir Ris and Tuas Link stations.

On the Circle Line, the last train from Dhoby Ghaut station, heading towards HarbourFront, will depart at 11.55pm, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 11.30pm.

The last trains on the Thomson-East Coast Line will depart from Woodlands North station at 12am, and from Bayshore station at 12.12am.

There is no extension for Bukit Panjang LRT service and Changi Airport service.

Some bus services will also be extended on Aug 8. The last bus for 300, 301, 302, 307, 983A will depart from Choa Chu Kang interchange at 1.40am.

901, 911, 912A, 912B, 913 will leave Woodlands interchange at 1.25am, and 920, 922, 973A will depart from Bukit Panjang interchange at 1.25am.