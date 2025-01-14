Police investigating another case of public urination at MRT station

The latest video shows a man in a red T-shirt and black trousers standing at a corner near a platform screen door.

The police are investigating an incident of a man who urinated in public at Tanah Merah MRT station.

This comes days after another video of a 41-year-old man who was filmed urinating on an escalator handrail at Outram Park MRT station went viral.

The latest video, which was posted on several social media platforms, shows a man in a red T-shirt and black trousers standing at a corner near a platform screen door.

He appears to check his surroundings, looking left and right, before quickly fleeing when he realises he is being watched.

The video has garnered more than 164,000 views on Instagram as at Jan 13.

The date and time of the incident remains unclear.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said that such a behaviour defaces public spaces, and poses health and sanitation risks to commuters.

He confirmed that a police report has been filed, and said that the transport operator is cooperating with the police in ongoing investigations.

The man in the earlier video was charged on Jan 13 with causing annoyance to the public.

Chinese national Li Guorui, 41, is said to have committed the offence at around 10pm at Outram Park MRT station on Jan 10.

In a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Jan 11, netizen Stella Kee said her friend saw a man walking to the escalator handrail near Exit 3 of the MRT station and urinating on it.

“Upon closer inspection, the entire handrail of the escalator was contaminated with his urine,” said Ms Kee.

Li is expected to plead guilty on Jan 14.

For causing annoyance to the public, an offender can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $2,000.