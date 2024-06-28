Bus at Anson Road drives over construction worker

The bus drives over the worker before coming to a stopping.

The bus crashes into the worker who has just placed a road cone.

A video of an accident in which a bus is seen driving over a construction worker has been making its rounds on WhatsApp.

In the 40-second video, a worker at a construction site is seen placing a road cone in the leftmost lane of the road.

As the worker turns to walk back to the construction at the side of the road, a bus turns into the lane and crashes right into him.

The bus keeps moving, running over the worker with its left tyres. The worker's hard hat falls off his head and is seen rolling on the road.

The worker manages to sit up and remains in place as his co-workers approach him.

A man who is believed to be the bus driver is seen to assist the worker after the bus comes to a stop.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force at 5.25pm on June 27 were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a pedestrian at the junction of Anson Road and Palmer Road.

A 33-year-old male pedestrian was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

The 48-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations.

SMRT Buses deputy managing director Vincent Gay told AsiaOne: "Bus service 970 was travelling along Anson Road when it hit a male construction worker near a construction site. There were no passengers onboard the bus."

He added that the bus captain has been suspended and that the company is assisting with police investigations.