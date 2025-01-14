Answering nature's call with a bird's eye view

Taking the wee to the next level, or should I say levels?

Crane operator Fadly Ahmad is popular on TikTok, with more than 40,400 followers.

The Heavy Lifter (sgtowercrane) has captured the attention of netizens with videos that offer a glimpse into his daily life in the crane cabin.

One of the most frequently asked questions he gets is: “How do you go to the toilet?”

His answer? A small bottle for urination and a small bucket lined with plastic and paper for defecation.

This practical solution allows him to continue working at a height of 40 meters without needing to return to ground level just to answer nature's call.

Mr Fadly, who is now in his early 50s, has been a crane operator for almost 10 years – something he would not have imagined in his younger days as he had a fear of height.

He was inspired to pursue this career after encouragement from a crane operator.

To get started, he took a course offered by the Building and Construction Authority, which provided the necessary theoretical and practical skills for operating a crane. Beyond that, it was just a matter of overcoming his fear and embracing the challenge.

Mr Fadly works six days a week, from 8am to 5pm on most days and until 9pm when needed.

Each day, he puts on his safety gear — a helmet, harness and gloves — before climbing a ladder equivalent to 15 floors, taking him about five minutes.

The tallest point he's been at was the top of a 50-storey crane at a construction site.

Despite the small and constricted space inside a cabin, it is enough for Mr Fadly to work, pray and even cook.

He uses an electric cooker to prepare meals as open flames are prohibited in the cabin. But on days he gets home-cooked food, he hoists the food up with a pulley system.

Mr Fadly's TikTok videos often showcase him cooking or eating during breaks. His most popular video to date, which is of him preparing fried rice with anchovies, has garnered over 1.9 million views.

In addition to sharing his culinary adventures, he also educates his followers about the safety equipment he uses..

While his TikTok account gives the impression of a glamorous and carefree life, the job of a crane operator comes with its own set of challenges.

Mr Fadly is responsible for ensuring the safety of workers below while moving heavy loads.

“We have to make sure the load does not end up on top of anyone. The supervisor below blows a whistle to warn other workers to stay away from certain areas,” he explained.

If weather conditions are unsafe, such as heavy rain affecting visibility, Mr Fadly stops work.

For those considering a career as a crane operator, Mr Fadly has this advice: “You need a lot of patience because this job requires you to be alone for long periods of time. Find a way to stay motivated and don’t forget that safety is very important.”